Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Comfortable start for your week

By Jaden Knowles
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning on this beautiful Monday, I’m channel 6 news meteorologist Jaden Knowles. As you start your morning commute, temperatures will be in the upper 60s with heavy cloud cover. There’s a low chance that you might see a stray shower or two for your morning. We will warm up to see a high in the upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Heading into tomorrow, we will see overnight lows in the low 60s before warming up to the upper 70s once again. We will see sustained winds blowing from the north west at 5 to 10 mph.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck along US 287 between FM 369 and Rifle Range Rd. Sunday has claimed the lives of two...
DPS: Two dead following multi-vehicle wreck on US 287
Polk Street SHooting
Shooting on Polk St. leaves two injured
Eagle Ridge Fire
House catches on fire after lightning strike
Wichita Falls standoff ends in arrest
Wichita Falls standoff ends in arrest
Dean Colin Godfrey
Lawyer charged with stalking bonds out of jail

Latest News

More storms Monday, even more likely late week
Scattered storms stick around into early next week
More Wet Weather
Off and On Rain Chances
Heavy Storms Tonight