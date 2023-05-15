Comfortable start for your week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning on this beautiful Monday, I’m channel 6 news meteorologist Jaden Knowles. As you start your morning commute, temperatures will be in the upper 60s with heavy cloud cover. There’s a low chance that you might see a stray shower or two for your morning. We will warm up to see a high in the upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Heading into tomorrow, we will see overnight lows in the low 60s before warming up to the upper 70s once again. We will see sustained winds blowing from the north west at 5 to 10 mph.

