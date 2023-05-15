Deaths from wreck on US 287 result of good Samaritans stopping to help

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County Sheriff David Duke shared the update that both deaths from the tragic wreck on US 287 occurred when some good Samaritans attempted to stop and help out.

This all happened at around 2 am Sunday morning on May 14, when a semi-truck crashed through the median and tipped over. Blocking the north bound lanes and most of the south bound lanes.

“You’ve got a semi truck that’s overturned blocking the entire north bound lane and into the southbound lanes as well. You got another accident that’s occurred already, I think maybe both had actually occurred and because people on the south bound lane tried to stop,” Sheriff Duke said.

Sheriff Duke said while it’s great people want to help out, they need to do it in the safest way they can.

“Your life has got to be there Safety first before you can save someone else’s life, and so obviously call in locations, vehicles, what they see, if they saw multiple victims, anything,” said Sheriff Duke. “If they can park in that area where they’re safe, where no traffic is going to run over them, then they can get out and help and leave their emergency hazard lights on.”

Sheriff Duke suggests anyone who wants to help during a wreck take where they’re walking and parking their car into account, and keep their eye on oncoming traffic; you don’t know when someone might not be paying attention.

“They’re not immune to being hit by people driving with their cellphones in their face and they’re just not paying attention, it just happens,” said Sheriff Duke. “But they need to put their emergency hazards on and either get past the accident and get in a safe area they can stop in and come back up on the shoulder of the road just to avoid traffic.”

This crash is being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety, stick with News Channel 6 for the latest updates.

