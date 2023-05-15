Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Horse dies at Churchill Downs, 8th recent fatality at home of Kentucky Derby

Horses come through the first turn during the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at...
Horses come through the first turn during the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A horse died Sunday after a race at Churchill Downs, making it the eighth fatality in recent weeks at the home of the Kentucky Derby.

Rio Moon “suffered a catastrophic injury to his left foreleg a few strides after the wire,” according to notes in the Equibase chart for the sixth race.

The 3-year-old colt ridden by Martin Garcia was euthanized, the chart said. Rio Moon was trained by Dale Romans and was winless in six career starts with earnings of $11,621.

Two horses were euthanized after being injured in races on the Kentucky Derby undercard on May 6. Five others were euthanized after training and racing incidents at the track in the days leading up to the Derby.

Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. was indefinitely suspended by Churchill Downs during Derby week after two of his horses collapsed on the track and died. Kentucky racing officials scratched his Derby entry, Lord Miles, too.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck along US 287 between FM 369 and Rifle Range Rd. Sunday has claimed the lives of two...
DPS: Two dead following multi-vehicle wreck on US 287
Polk Street SHooting
Shooting on Polk St. leaves two injured
Eagle Ridge Fire
House catches on fire after lightning strike
Wichita Falls standoff ends in arrest
Wichita Falls standoff ends in arrest
Dean Colin Godfrey
Lawyer charged with stalking bonds out of jail

Latest News

Anthony Miller (top) and Cemeka Mitchem (bottom) were arrested and charged with trafficking...
Deputies find 1.5K grams of cocaine in woman’s fake rubber pregnancy belly, sheriff says
Amy Pope from the U.S. is pictured during the elections process of the director general...
UN migration agency elects American as 1st woman director, replacing her European boss
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of...
Debt ceiling: McCarthy says ‘no progress’ ahead of talks Tuesday with Biden
A Florida teen says a shark attack won't keep her out of the ocean.
13-year-old girl survives bull shark attack, family says
Michael Flynn, a retired three-star general who served as Trump's national security adviser,...
Trump tells former adviser Michael Flynn: ‘We’re going to bring you back’