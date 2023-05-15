Email City Guide
Less Humid Weather

A cool front brings more comfortable weather.
By Ken Johnson
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - North winds, behind a weak cool front, will help drag lower humidity levels into the area from the north. This will help create more pleasant conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect sunshine and passing clouds with rain chances being taken out of the forecast. Highs will be in the 70s lower 80s and lows in the 50s to near 60. We do start adding rain chances back to the mix Thursday and Friday with our next front on the way. Really nice weather may move back in behind this front over the weekend.

