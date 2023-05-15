More storms Monday, even more likely late week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Spotty storms continue into Monday. Another more likely round of rain arrives with a late-week cold front.

Tonight, a few spotty downpours will continue to fade away around the Red River through midnight. Closer to sunrise, a few showers will begin to pop up across our southwest Oklahoma counties. Temperatures will be mild and muggy in the low to mid 60s.

Morning storms from Oklahoma will continue to trek south into north Texas by the afternoon hours, gradually fading as they work further south. We’re only looking at about a 40% coverage of our area. Most of the area will see a mixture of sun and clouds with highs near 80 degrees.

We’ll clear out and dry out for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Morning lows will be pleasant in the upper 50s. Afternoon highs will hit either side of 80 degrees, once again.

The next cold front begins to arrive in Texoma late Thursday, but until then, the daylight hours look a bit breezy and warm. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s.

As the cold front sweeps across our area, locally heavy downpours and a few embedded thunderstorms will impact the area from Thursday night on into the day on Friday. Highs will dip into the lower 80s to close the week.

As showers wind down very early Saturday morning, we should see quick clearing heading into the afternoon. Highs will drop into the mid 70s. Come Sunday, we’ll add a bit more clouds with highs making a run at 80 degrees.

