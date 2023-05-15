MSU Texas holds commencement ceremony

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - MSU Texas held its commencement ceremony for graduating students on Saturday, May 13. Roughly 700 students were expected to attend.

Students that graduated with the highest grade point averages from the six academic colleges were honored with the president’s medal of excellence.

Individual college faculty awards were announced, they are decided by a committee of peers within the respective colleges.

“It is awesome. You know, it’s a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication, a lot of work. A lot of times of staying up late and studying. You know, we have kids, we got family, a new baby, I have three kids. So it’s always a lot of work to get that especially with a master degree now a days,” MSU Texas Graduate, Tiboh Ofe said.

