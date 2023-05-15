Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

MSU Texas holds commencement ceremony

700 students were expected to attend.
By Blake Hill
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - MSU Texas held its commencement ceremony for graduating students on Saturday, May 13. Roughly 700 students were expected to attend.

Students that graduated with the highest grade point averages from the six academic colleges were honored with the president’s medal of excellence.

Individual college faculty awards were announced, they are decided by a committee of peers within the respective colleges.

“It is awesome. You know, it’s a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication, a lot of work. A lot of times of staying up late and studying. You know, we have kids, we got family, a new baby, I have three kids. So it’s always a lot of work to get that especially with a master degree now a days,” MSU Texas Graduate, Tiboh Ofe said.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck along US 287 between FM 369 and Rifle Range Rd. Sunday has claimed the lives of two...
DPS: Two dead following multi-vehicle wreck on US 287
Polk Street SHooting
Shooting on Polk St. leaves two injured
Eagle Ridge Fire
House catches on fire after lightning strike
Wichita Falls standoff ends in arrest
Wichita Falls standoff ends in arrest
Dean Colin Godfrey
Lawyer charged with stalking bonds out of jail

Latest News

“It’s the community coming together for a cause that is really important."
WFAFB holds 31st annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive
A wreck along US 287 between FM 369 and Rifle Range Rd. Sunday has claimed the lives of two...
DPS: Two dead following multi-vehicle wreck on US 287
Polk Street SHooting
Shooting on Polk St. leaves two injured
Eagle Ridge Fire
House catches on fire after lightning strike