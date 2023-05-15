WFAFB holds 31st annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Saturday, May 13, the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank teamed up with the Postal Service to hold their Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

The drive was the 31st annual event where mail couriers collect food donations left near mailboxes.

In Wichita County alone the drive raised 31,078 lbs. of food for those in need.

“It’s the community coming together for a cause that is really important for a lot of individuals and families and children in our communities to have a meal. We live in the richest country the world has ever known, we live in a very giving community hear in North Texas,” WFAFB CEO David O’Neil said.

O’Neil added that their mission is to help unite the community to fight hunger.

If you missed the drive you can always drop donations off at the food bank.

