WFPD holds memorial ceremony

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department began National Police Week with its annual ceremony on Monday.

WFPD honored the seven Wichita Falls Officers who have given their lives in the line of duty, as well as those who died across Texas and the Nation during this last year.

246 officers died in the line of duty in 2022 and 35 of those were in Texas.

“We take the time to honor, memorialize the officers who have worked here at the Wichita Falls Police Department, who sacrifice the ultimate, their lives while they were fighting, securing, protection for our citizens. So we always want to remember that and this is the way we do that once a year,” WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week pay tribute to the local, state, and federal police officers who have died or been seriously hurt in the line of duty.

