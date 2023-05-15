Wichita Falls celebrates National Salvation Army Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The Salvation Army serves millions of people every year across the country. Today through Sunday communities are celebrating their local heroes for National Salvation Army Week.

On Monday, Mayor Stephen Santellana gave a proclamation thanking those who do so much for the community.

National Salvation Army Week is a time to highlight, recognize and raise awareness of the hard work so many volunteers put in every day.

The Salvation Army has faithfully and consistently worked in the community to help those in need since 1910. They provide assistance to individuals and families who may find themselves in crisis, shelter those experiencing homelessness, provide food and meals to the hungry, and much more.

“This is our 113th anniversary,” Major Joe Burton, Commanding Officer for the Salvation Army in Wichita Falls said. “Through this and doing salvation army week, the community becomes aware of what we do so they can come and not only participate as far as volunteering but also if they have some clothes they want to donate.”

Major Burton says they want to continue to grow at the salvation army because the more people they are able to bring in to volunteer or donate, the more people they are helping in the community.

National Salvation Army Week activities, taking place at 403 7th Street unless otherwise listed:

Monday, May 15: Mayor Stephen Santellana will present a proclamation at The Salvation Army at 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, May 16: Kona Ice Snow Cones will be free from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17: Free Crumbl Cookies will be available.

Thursday, May 18: The Salvation Army Mobile Kitchen will serve a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday, May 19: Free box fans and water will be available from 10 a.m. or until supplies run out. Box fans will be one per household.

Saturday, May 20: A lunch will be served at the Ben Donnell Housing Center, 211 East Wichita from 12 p.m.

Sunday, May 21: Sunday worship will be at 11 a.m. at 2900 Seymour Hwy

