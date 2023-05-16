Citizens graduate from police academy after 12 week program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Wichita Falls Police Department hosted their 46 Annual Citizens Police Academy Graduation to honor those who went through a 12-week training.

Citizens signed up for the program to see what it’s like to be in a police officers shoes. They learned about various departments in law enforcement such as S.W.A.T, Investigations, and more. Students also learned what police recruits go through in training and were put in real-life scenarios.

“I enjoy it, I enjoy hanging out with the citizens and getting to know them and letting them getting to know me. It’s just very very important to us to be involved in the community. We need that support from the community and I think we have it here and I think a lot of times it because we do things like this” Officer Steve Ginger said.

35 citizens of Wichita Falls signed up for the academy and 20 were able to complete it and graduate. Those who graduated received a certificate and special police coin.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.