Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

City Council names new chief for WFFD

(KAUZ)
By Samantha Forester
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department has a new chief. The city council unanimously voted Tuesday in favor of Donald Hughes becoming chief.

Hughes has been serving as interim chief since early April after former chief Ken Prillaman announced his retirement.

Chief Hughes started his career in Wichita Falls on May 1984, and he graduated from the 35th Fire Academy in August 1984.

Since 1996, Hughes served as a Fire Equipment Operator, Lieutenant, Captain, Battalion Chief in operations, Battalion Chief in charge of the Training Division, and his most recent role as interim chief.

Hughes is also serving on the Board for the Red River Valley Wildfire Academy the second largest Academy in the State of Texas.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck along US 287 between FM 369 and Rifle Range Rd. Sunday has claimed the lives of two...
DPS: Two dead following multi-vehicle wreck on US 287
They're not immune to being hit by people driving with their cellphones in their face and...
Deaths from wreck on US 287 result of good Samaritans stopping to help
Polk Street SHooting
Shooting on Polk St. leaves two injured
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Vernon
Vernon’s Santa Rosa Roundup still standing after almost closing years ago

Latest News

Wichita Falls Police Department hosted their 46 Annual Citizens Police Academy Graduation to...
Citizens graduate from police academy after 12 week program
Vernon
Vernon’s Santa Rosa Roundup still standing after almost closing years ago
They're not immune to being hit by people driving with their cellphones in their face and...
Deaths from wreck on US 287 result of good Samaritans stopping to help
WFPD holds memorial ceremony
WFPD holds memorial ceremony