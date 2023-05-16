City Council names new chief for WFFD

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department has a new chief. The city council unanimously voted Tuesday in favor of Donald Hughes becoming chief.

Hughes has been serving as interim chief since early April after former chief Ken Prillaman announced his retirement.

Chief Hughes started his career in Wichita Falls on May 1984, and he graduated from the 35th Fire Academy in August 1984.

Since 1996, Hughes served as a Fire Equipment Operator, Lieutenant, Captain, Battalion Chief in operations, Battalion Chief in charge of the Training Division, and his most recent role as interim chief.

Hughes is also serving on the Board for the Red River Valley Wildfire Academy the second largest Academy in the State of Texas.

