Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

City Council votes to donate railroad museums artifacts

Those funds will keep Health Department employees sustained for the next four and a half years.
Those funds will keep Health Department employees sustained for the next four and a half years.
By Blake Hill
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The May 16 city council meeting in Wichita Falls saw more public participation than usual for one agenda item.

Council members were tasked with voting whether to donate artifacts left behind at the old Railroad History Museum to the Museum of North Texas History.

Concerned citizens with the newly formed came forward to convince council members to issue a no vote, and allow them to lease out the Railroad Museum’s old location and re-open it.

“We want the things taken care of. If we need to partner with the Museum of North Texas History and figure out strategically where it goes, why it goes, where it is, you know, who has what,” said Railroad Museum board president, Alyssa Johnston. “We’re happy to work with them and strategize with them to ensure that it is properly reserved and available for the public to see.”

Steve Goen, the original director of the Railroad Museum, also spoke at the meeting and claimed he was the one that got the museum all of it’s artifacts, and said it would be a shame for anything to be donated.

“It’s very bittersweet, I hate to see the way that things happened... or how they were allowed to happen. The main thing is that the cars get saved, and the artifacts get saved. now they claim that they’re gonna have them down there at the museum of north Texas history. Time will tell,” Goen said.

For the past two years the Museum of North Texas History has been marking an inventory of the artifacts left behind at the Railroad History Museum.

Had the council issued a ‘no’ vote, the artifacts would have been left at the Railroad Museum, and further exposed to the elements.

“I’ll be the first to agree, where they currently are stored now down by the previous museum... regime... was not good. it wasn’t good for anything,” Goen said.

The newly formed Railroad Museum board still hopes to work with the city of Wichita Falls to re-open the museum at it’s original location.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck along US 287 between FM 369 and Rifle Range Rd. Sunday has claimed the lives of two...
DPS: Two dead following multi-vehicle wreck on US 287
They're not immune to being hit by people driving with their cellphones in their face and...
Deaths from wreck on US 287 result of good Samaritans stopping to help
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Polk Street SHooting
Shooting on Polk St. leaves two injured
Vernon
Hometown Pride Tour: Vernon’s Santa Rosa Roundup

Latest News

MSU Texas names Hardin Professor of the year
MSU Texas names Hardin Professor of the year
Anthony Patterson
Patterson back behind bars, facing new charges
City Council names new chief for WFFD
City Council names new chief for WFFD
Peppa Pig’s Sing-Along Party to come to Wichita Falls
Peppa Pig to come to Kay Yeager Coliseum