City Council votes to donate railroad museums artifacts

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The May 16 city council meeting in Wichita Falls saw more public participation than usual for one agenda item.

Council members were tasked with voting whether to donate artifacts left behind at the old Railroad History Museum to the Museum of North Texas History.

Concerned citizens with the newly formed came forward to convince council members to issue a no vote, and allow them to lease out the Railroad Museum’s old location and re-open it.

“We want the things taken care of. If we need to partner with the Museum of North Texas History and figure out strategically where it goes, why it goes, where it is, you know, who has what,” said Railroad Museum board president, Alyssa Johnston. “We’re happy to work with them and strategize with them to ensure that it is properly reserved and available for the public to see.”

Steve Goen, the original director of the Railroad Museum, also spoke at the meeting and claimed he was the one that got the museum all of it’s artifacts, and said it would be a shame for anything to be donated.

“It’s very bittersweet, I hate to see the way that things happened... or how they were allowed to happen. The main thing is that the cars get saved, and the artifacts get saved. now they claim that they’re gonna have them down there at the museum of north Texas history. Time will tell,” Goen said.

For the past two years the Museum of North Texas History has been marking an inventory of the artifacts left behind at the Railroad History Museum.

Had the council issued a ‘no’ vote, the artifacts would have been left at the Railroad Museum, and further exposed to the elements.

“I’ll be the first to agree, where they currently are stored now down by the previous museum... regime... was not good. it wasn’t good for anything,” Goen said.

The newly formed Railroad Museum board still hopes to work with the city of Wichita Falls to re-open the museum at it’s original location.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.