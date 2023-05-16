Email City Guide
Comfortable temperatures the next couple of days before rain chances increase by the end of the week.

By Jaden Knowles
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning on this terrific Tuesday, I’m news channel 6 meteorologist Jaden Knowles. As you head out to start your morning, temperatures will be in the upper 60s. We will warm up nicely, hitting the lower 80s for your high. We will see mostly cloudy skies with calm winds blowing from the North at 5 to 10 mph. We will stay dry throughout your day.

Heading into tomorrow, we will start the day in the low 60s. We will warm up to see the low 80s with a chance of scattered showers starting around lunch. Winds will be gusty at times, blowing from the south east at 10 to 15 mph. Have a great day!

