MSU Texas names Hardin Professor of the year(MSU Texas)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University has named Dr. Kirsten Lodge as the 2023 Hardin Professor of the Year.

This award is the highest honor bestowed upon a faculty member at the university each year.

Dr. Lodge was given the honor at the commencement ceremony held on Saturday, May 13.

According to Midwestern State University, Dr. Lodge joined the faculty of MSU in 2011 and is a professor of English and Humanities at the Prothro-Yeager College of Humanities & Social Sciences. She holds a Ph. D. in both Russian Language and Literature and Czech Language and Literature from Columbia University.

Dr. Lodge is fluent in Russian, Czech, and French, proficient in Ukrainian, German, and Spanish, and also knows some Italian, according to MSU Texas.

The Hardin Foundation for Wichita County established the annual award in 1962. Lodge is the 63rd professor to receive the honor.

