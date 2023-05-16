Patterson back behind bars, facing new charges

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Anthony Patterson was booked into the Wichita County Jail for the third time in the last three weeks.

According to the inmate roster, Patterson has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. The incident dates listed are May 15, 2004, and May 15, 2005.

The previous charges we’ve reported stemmed from alleged incidents that took place in November 2017. The recommended bond for each charge is listed at $250,000. He most recently bonded out of jail on May 8.

Stay with News Channel 6 as we work to learn more about these new charges.

