Peppa Pig to come to Kay Yeager Coliseum

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Peppa Pig is coming to Wichita Falls with a brand new sing-along party.

The event will be happening on October 12 at the Kay Yeager Coliseum.

Peppa, George, Mummy Pig, and Daddy Pig will be singing along to some of their favorite songs, and they invite children and families alike to join in the fun.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 19.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.