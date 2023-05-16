Rain Chances Return to the Forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our nice weather should continue into Wednesday with lower humidity levels and comfy temperatures. Highs on Wednesday should make it into the lower 80s. There may be a small chance of a few showers Wednesday night or early Thursday, with a continue slight chances throughout the day on Thursday. Highs will reach the middle 80s with a bit of an increase in humidity levels. Shower and thunderstorm chances look a little better for Friday as a strong cold front push through. The weather behind the front should be nice this weekend.

