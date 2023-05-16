Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Rain Chances Return to the Forecast

A cold front brings a round of showers and storms our way by Friday.
By Ken Johnson
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our nice weather should continue into Wednesday with lower humidity levels and comfy temperatures. Highs on Wednesday should make it into the lower 80s. There may be a small chance of a few showers Wednesday night or early Thursday, with a continue slight chances throughout the day on Thursday. Highs will reach the middle 80s with a bit of an increase in humidity levels. Shower and thunderstorm chances look a little better for Friday as a strong cold front push through. The weather behind the front should be nice this weekend.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck along US 287 between FM 369 and Rifle Range Rd. Sunday has claimed the lives of two...
DPS: Two dead following multi-vehicle wreck on US 287
They're not immune to being hit by people driving with their cellphones in their face and...
Deaths from wreck on US 287 result of good Samaritans stopping to help
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Polk Street SHooting
Shooting on Polk St. leaves two injured
Vernon
Hometown Pride Tour: Vernon’s Santa Rosa Roundup

Latest News

Nice with More Rain Chances Headed Our Way
Nice with More Rain Chances Headed Our Way
weather
Comfortable temperatures the next couple of days before rain chances increase by the end of the week.
Drier and Less Humid
Less Humid Weather
Drier and Less Humid
Drier and Less Humid