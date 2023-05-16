Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

‘Taco Tuesday’ trademark tiff flares anew between fast food competitors

FILE - A sign hangs at a Taco Bell on May 23, 2014, in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Declaring a mission...
FILE - A sign hangs at a Taco Bell on May 23, 2014, in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Declaring a mission to liberate "Taco Tuesday" for all, Taco Bell asked U.S. regulators Tuesday, May 16, 2023, to force Wyoming-based Taco John's to abandon its longstanding claim to the trademark.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Declaring a mission to liberate “Taco Tuesday” for all, Taco Bell is asking U.S. regulators to force Wyoming-based Taco John’s to abandon its longstanding claim to the trademark.

Too many businesses and others refer to “Taco Tuesday” for Taco John’s to be able to have exclusive rights to the phrase, Taco Bell asserts in a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office filing that is, of course, dated Tuesday.

It’s the latest development in a long-running beef over Taco Tuesday that even included NBA star LeBron James making an unsuccessful attempt to claim the trademark in 2019.

“Taco Bell believes ‘Taco Tuesday’ is critical to everyone’s Tuesday. To deprive anyone of saying ‘Taco Tuesday’ — be it Taco Bell or anyone who provides tacos to the world — is like depriving the world of sunshine itself,” the Taco Bell filing reads.

With more than 7,200 locations in the U.S. and internationally, Taco Bell — a Yum! Brands chain along with Pizza Hut, KFC and The Habit Burger Grill — is vastly bigger than Cheyenne-based Taco John’s. Begun as a food truck more than 50 years ago, Taco John’s now has about 370 locations in 23 mainly Midwestern and Western states.

The chain’s relatively small size hasn’t discouraged big-time enforcement of “Taco Tuesday” as trademark, which dates to the 1980s. In 2019, the company sent a letter to a brewery just five blocks from its corporate headquarters, warning it to stop using “Taco Tuesday” to promote a taco truck parked outside on Tuesdays.

Actively defending a trademark is key to maintaining claim to it, and the letter was just one example of Taco John’s telling restaurants far and wide that nobody else may use “Taco Tuesday.”

Taco John’s responded to Taco Bell’s filing by announcing a new two-week Taco Tuesday promotion, with a large side of riposte.

“I’d like to thank our worthy competitors at Taco Bell for reminding everyone that Taco Tuesday is best celebrated at Taco John’s,” CEO Jim Creel said in an emailed statement. “We love celebrating Taco Tuesday with taco lovers everywhere, and we even want to offer a special invitation to fans of Taco Bell to liberate themselves by coming by to see how flavorful and bold tacos can be at Taco John’s all month long.”

Yet “Taco Tuesday” has such widespread use and recognition these days — as a generic way of promoting tacos on a specific day of the week — that Taco John’s still can’t claim exclusive ownership, Taco Bell claims in its filing.

“‘Taco Tuesday’ is a common phrase. Nobody should have exclusive rights in a common phrase. Can you imagine if we weren’t allowed to say ‘what’s up’ or ‘brunch?’ Chaos,” reads Taco Bell’s document, written with a dollop of spicy marketing language.

The filing is one of two from Taco Bell involving “Taco Tuesday.” One contests Taco John’s claim to “Taco Tuesday” in 49 states along with a similar filing that contests a New Jersey restaurant and bar’s claim to “Taco Tuesday” in that state. Both Taco John’s and Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar in Somers Point, New Jersey, have been using “Taco Tuesday” for over 40 years.

The Patent and Trademark Office may already hinted about the future of “Taco Tuesday” with its ruling on the request by NBA star James. The office turned him down, saying the phrase was a “commonplace term” that couldn’t be trademarked.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck along US 287 between FM 369 and Rifle Range Rd. Sunday has claimed the lives of two...
DPS: Two dead following multi-vehicle wreck on US 287
They're not immune to being hit by people driving with their cellphones in their face and...
Deaths from wreck on US 287 result of good Samaritans stopping to help
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Polk Street SHooting
Shooting on Polk St. leaves two injured
Vernon
Hometown Pride Tour: Vernon’s Santa Rosa Roundup

Latest News

Nauman Hussain, who ran the limousine company involved in the 2018 crash that killed 20 people,...
Jurors deliberate in trial over limousine wreck that killed 20 people in rural New York
President Joe Biden departs after having lunch with family at Vietnam Cafe in Philadelphia,...
Debt ceiling: Deal possible by end of week, McCarthy says; Biden cuts short upcoming foreign trip
Lauren Hewski, 18, died in a crash an hour after receiving her associate degree. She planned to...
Star student killed on the way to celebratory lunch with parents after getting degree
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is speaking at a Senate hearing Tuesday.
ChatGPT chief says artificial intelligence should be regulated by a US or global agency
FILE - The YouTube app is displayed on an iPad in Baltimore on March 20, 2018. YouTube is great...
YouTube’s recommendations send violent and graphic gun videos to 9-year-olds, study finds