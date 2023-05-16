Vernon’s Santa Rosa Roundup still standing after almost closing years ago

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The annual Santa Rosa Roundup Rodeo event has been going strong since 1946, even after falling on hard times a few years back.

“We worked awfully hard to see that we could keep it here and keep it going,” said Weldon Hawley, chairman of the Santa Rosa Roundup.

Hawley said the board fought hard to keep the arena. Losing it would have had an impact on the city.

“It’s the impact for the town of Vernon. They sell a lot of diesel, it fills the motel rooms up, the restaurants for four days and it’s a pretty good impact on the town for the hotel, motel, and chamber,” said Hawley.

He said he’s been involved with the rodeo for many years and he’s glad future generations will be able to enjoy it too.

“It means everything in the world to me, E. Paul Waggner that built this structure and the rodeo the horse operations, he use to have here, I worked for them for about 40 years myself so that was a large interest for me to keep it going,” explained Hawley.

Now, Hawley said they are once again looking forward to a week of fun entertainment.

“We’ll have trick riding, we’ll have the normal events in rodeo, the six PRCA and two with WPRA the ladies. It will be loaded. We’re going to have over 500 contestants,” said Hawley.

Seeing the arena in person is something Hawley said you may want to see.

“Well they just don’t understand how pretty it is what it looks like, we’ll have it looking sharp and it just has a lot of history to it,” said Hawley.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.