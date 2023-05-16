Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Vernon’s Santa Rosa Roundup still standing after almost closing years ago

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The annual Santa Rosa Roundup Rodeo event has been going strong since 1946, even after falling on hard times a few years back.

“We worked awfully hard to see that we could keep it here and keep it going,” said Weldon Hawley, chairman of the Santa Rosa Roundup.

Hawley said the board fought hard to keep the arena. Losing it would have had an impact on the city.

“It’s the impact for the town of Vernon. They sell a lot of diesel, it fills the motel rooms up, the restaurants for four days and it’s a pretty good impact on the town for the hotel, motel, and chamber,” said Hawley.

He said he’s been involved with the rodeo for many years and he’s glad future generations will be able to enjoy it too.

“It means everything in the world to me, E. Paul Waggner that built this structure and the rodeo the horse operations, he use to have here, I worked for them for about 40 years myself so that was a large interest for me to keep it going,” explained Hawley.

Now, Hawley said they are once again looking forward to a week of fun entertainment.

“We’ll have trick riding, we’ll have the normal events in rodeo, the six PRCA and two with WPRA the ladies. It will be loaded. We’re going to have over 500 contestants,” said Hawley.

Seeing the arena in person is something Hawley said you may want to see.

“Well they just don’t understand how pretty it is what it looks like, we’ll have it looking sharp and it just has a lot of history to it,” said Hawley.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck along US 287 between FM 369 and Rifle Range Rd. Sunday has claimed the lives of two...
DPS: Two dead following multi-vehicle wreck on US 287
Polk Street SHooting
Shooting on Polk St. leaves two injured
Eagle Ridge Fire
House catches on fire after lightning strike
Wichita Falls standoff ends in arrest
Wichita Falls standoff ends in arrest
Dean Colin Godfrey
Lawyer charged with stalking bonds out of jail

Latest News

They're not immune to being hit by people driving with their cellphones in their face and...
Deaths from wreck on US 287 result of good Samaritans stopping to help
WFPD holds memorial ceremony
WFPD holds memorial ceremony
National Salvation Army Week
Wichita Falls celebrates National Salvation Army Week
WFPD holds memorial ceremony
WFPD holds memorial ceremony