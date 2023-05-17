Another warm day for your Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Good morning on this beautiful Wednesday! As you head out the door this morning, temperatures will be in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies. We will warm up nicely today seeing highs in the low to mid 80s. We will see a mixture of clouds and sunshine throughout your day, with winds blowing from the south east at 5 to 10 mph.

Heading into tomorrow morning, there’s a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly north of the Red River. These storms will be heavy downpours with a few rumbles of thunder. We will see a high in the upper 80s with rain chances returning overnight.

