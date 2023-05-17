Bicycle accidents lead in summer concussion causes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Bicycle accidents in kids are the number one cause of concussion numbers during the summer.

Kids will be getting out of school for the summer soon, and with more outdoor activities being planned it’s important to make sure your child is protected from suffering a concussion. Supervision is limited with more kids out on bikes or participating in activities such as contact sports, water sports, cycling, playgrounds and trampolines.

“I just think that it rises in the summer solely from the standpoint there’s so many more kids out on bikes and just because there is not enough awareness from parents trying to make sure they are safe out there” Endurance House Bike Manager Sean Brown said.

Bicycle accidents are the leading cause in summer concussions due to many kids not wearing a helmet to properly cover their head. Many kids fall and hit their head and due to many parents not knowing the signs of concussions, they can go unnoticed which has negative effects. “You know long term effects it can have is it can impair their cognitive ability, they can have chronic and persistent headaches. Not only will it influence their athletic performance potentially, but their school performance as well” United Regions Sports Medicine Head Athletic Trainer Jeremy Woodward said.

Helmets that are 3 to 4 years old should be replaced with a new one. The foaming inside the held decays over time and no longer can be as useful as it should. Bicycle helmets range as low as $50 to more than $100. “Your brain safety is well worth the money spent” Endurance House Bike Manager Sean Brown said.

Signs for parents that their child may have a concussion include chronic persistent headaches, change in mood from normal behavior and/or complaining about light sensitivity. Wearing the correct protective gear if you are participating in summer outdoor activities can help prevent head injuries.

Parents should make sure that the helmet fits appropriately and that means making sure there is no more than a finger width between the front and back of the helmet on their head and also the sides.

