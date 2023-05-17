Email City Guide
Dead body found at Wildlife Refuge; authorities investigating

Temporary road blocks were quickly exchanged for more permanent structures as law enforcement arrived to investigate a dead body found at the Wildlife Refuge Wednesday, May 17.(KSWO)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A person was found dead at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge on Wednesday.

A body was found around 1 in the afternoon by a passerby, who told authorities the person was unconscious and lying under a blanket, according to dispatch. Law enforcement responded and extracted the body from the Refuge around 3 p.m.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation is on-scene, according to 7News crews. The person’s identity has not yet been released.

The incident has prompted road closures at the Refuge. Highway 49 at Granite Road is currently blocked off as law enforcement investigates, with authorities redirecting traffic toward Meers.

7News crews will remain on scene reporting on breaking updates as the situation evolves. You can count on us to bring you the latest.

