Details released on Patterson’s new charges

CONTENT WARNING: This story details allegations of sexual assault where the victims are children. This story contains details that some viewers may find disturbing.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Court documents reveal details on the new charges against Anthony Patterson, who was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Tuesday.

The former call dealership president was booked on two charges of Sexual Assault of a Child. These two charges are based on alleged incidents that occurred in 2004 and 2005. According to the arrest affidavits, an investigator conducted an interview with the victim on May 12.

During the interview, the victim said she had met Patterson in an online chat room when she was 14 years old. The victim said she only knew him as Anthony and when they met he told her that he was 19 years old. The victim said when she turned 15 in the spring of 2004 she and a friend went to Patterson’s house in the 4000 block of Gossett Drive.

The victim said she was left alone with Patterson when her friend left to get food. According to court documents, the victim said both she and Patterson went to his bedroom and he sexually assaulted her. The victim told interviewers that when her friend returned, she told the friend they needed to leave.

According to the second arrest warrant, when the victim turned 16 in the spring of 2005, she went to Patterson’s house in the 1600 block of Ardath Avenue. The victim said she and a friend were sitting in the hot tub at the house and drinking alcoholic beverages that Patterson provided.

The victim said her friend left to pick up their brother, and she was left alone with Patterson. She told police she later went to go change out of her swimsuit in Patterson’s bedroom. She told investigators that Patterson walked up behind her naked and sexually assaulted her.

The victim said Patterson handed her $300 and stated he was sorry, according to court documents. She told investigators she saw Patterson’s photo in a recent story about a court appearance and realized it was the man who assaulted her. According to court documents, Patterson would have been 28 years old and 29 years old at the time of these alleged incidents.

His bond for both charges came to a combined $500,000. Patterson bonded out of the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday.

These alleged incidents took place at least 12 years before the alleged incidents in November 2017, where Patterson is accused of sexually assaulting sisters that were 8 years old and 10 years old at the time.

We are working to learn if these new allegations could impact that trial. Stay with News Channel 6 for the latest developments.

