DPS names victims of deadly crash

"They're not immune to being hit by people driving with their cellphones in their face."
"They're not immune to being hit by people driving with their cellphones in their face."
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas DPS Troopers have identified the victims in a deadly Sunday morning crash near Wichita Falls.

According to DPS Trooper Marc Couch, 45-year-old Francisco Sanchez Sustaita and 43-year-old Rocio Rodriguez Hernandez died in the crash. Both men are from Chillicothe, Texas.

According to a DPS crash report, The Chevy Tahoe driven by Sustaita was involved in a crash on U.S. 287 west of F.M. 369 at around 2:00 a.m. Sunday. The Tahoe stopped in the northbound lanes without lights.

Authorities stated that another vehicle stopped to assist at the initial crash. A tractor-trailer failed to notice the stationary Tahoe and swerved to avoid the well-intentioned bystanders. The semi collided with both of the halted vehicles.

News Channel 6 footage from the crash shows a second tractor tractor-trailer with at least one trailer on its side. The crash report provided by DPS does not provide any information on that vehicle or its occupants.

This is a developing story, stick with News Channel 6 for the latest developments.

