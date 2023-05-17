DPS names victims of deadly crash

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas DPS Troopers have identified the victims in a deadly Sunday morning crash near Wichita Falls.

According to DPS Trooper Marc Couch, 45-year-old Francisco Sanchez Sustaita and 43-year-old Rocio Rodriguez Hernandez died in the crash. Both men are from Chillicothe, Texas.

According to a DPS crash report, The Chevy Tahoe driven by Sustaita was involved in a crash on U.S. 287 west of F.M. 369 at around 2:00 a.m. Sunday. The Tahoe stopped in the northbound lanes without lights.

Authorities stated that another vehicle stopped to assist at the initial crash. A tractor-trailer failed to notice the stationary Tahoe and swerved to avoid the well-intentioned bystanders. The semi collided with both of the halted vehicles.

News Channel 6 footage from the crash shows a second tractor tractor-trailer with at least one trailer on its side. The crash report provided by DPS does not provide any information on that vehicle or its occupants.

This is a developing story, stick with News Channel 6 for the latest developments.

