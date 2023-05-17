Email City Guide
Man arrested for fatal hit and run

Jesus Mondragon
Jesus Mondragon(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jesus Mondragon was booked into the Wichita County Jail on the charge of an Accident Involving Death on Tuesday, May 16.

According to the arrest affidavit, Mondragon is suspected to be the driver that was responsible for the hit-and-run that killed 64-year-old Jose Guadalupe Medina Martinez.

Martinez was struck by an unknown vehicle, and taken to United Regional where he was later pronounced deceased in October of 2022.

Mondragon is being held in Wichita County Jail on a $100,000 bond for the charge. However, he is also on a detainer for ICE.

