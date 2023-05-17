OBI to host blood drives across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our Blood Institute will be partnering with multiple organizations to host blood drives across Texoma.

Wednesday, May 17: Blood drive from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Bryson ISD Library.

Wednesday, May 17: Blood drive from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Central Elementary School parking lot.

Thursday, May 18: Blood drive from 7:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Camp Chaparral in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation.

Friday, May 19: Blood drive from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Quanah High School Library.

Thursday, May 25: Blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First National Bank’s Fairway branch.

Those who successfully donate will receive a free ticket to Science Museum Oklahoma, Frontier City, or Hurricane Harbor. Donors will also receive a t-shirt while supplies last.

Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org.

