OBI to host blood drives across Texoma
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our Blood Institute will be partnering with multiple organizations to host blood drives across Texoma.
- Wednesday, May 17: Blood drive from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Bryson ISD Library.
- Wednesday, May 17: Blood drive from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Central Elementary School parking lot.
- Thursday, May 18: Blood drive from 7:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Camp Chaparral in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation.
- Friday, May 19: Blood drive from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Quanah High School Library.
- Thursday, May 25: Blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First National Bank’s Fairway branch.
Those who successfully donate will receive a free ticket to Science Museum Oklahoma, Frontier City, or Hurricane Harbor. Donors will also receive a t-shirt while supplies last.
Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org.
