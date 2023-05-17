Email City Guide
Patterson bonds out of jail for third time

Anthony Patterson
Anthony Patterson(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Anthony Patterson has bonded out of the Wichita County Jail for the third time in the last three weeks. His total bond was set at $500,000.

Patterson was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. The incident dates listed are May 15, 2004, and May 15, 2005.

Stay with News Channel 6 as we work to learn more about these new charges.

