‘Suspicious’ man in Maine middle school offers needles to student in girls’ restroom, police say

Officers approached the man and found he had offered hypodermic needles to a student inside the girls' restroom.
Officers approached the man and found he had offered hypodermic needles to a student inside the girls’ restroom.(OKRAD/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (Gray News) – A suspicious man entered a Maine middle school building and offered needles to a student inside the girls’ restroom, police said.

According to the Portland Police Department, officers were dispatched to King Middle School on Monday morning for a report of a suspicious man in the building.

Officers approached the man and found he had offered hypodermic needles to a student inside the girls’ restroom.

Police said the man, identified as 43-year-old Jacob Horwitch, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, violation of privacy, and refusing to submit to arrest using physical force.

Records show he is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.

According to WMTW, school officials said at a board meeting Tuesday night that Horwitch entered the school through a side door that a teacher had left propped open while students had class outside.

Co-superintendent Aaron Townsend said the teacher did not follow protocols by leaving the door open, allowing access to the building.

“We are following up with this individual in terms of appropriate accountability,” Townsend said at the meeting, WMTW reports.

Further information was not available.

