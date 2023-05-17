Threat made to Quanah ISD schools
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUANAH, Texas (KAUZ) - Two students are in custody following threats made against the Quanah ISD junior and high schools.
Hardeman County Sheriff Pat Laughery told News Channel 6 arrest warrants are being typed up now against two 17-year-olds for a terroristic threat against a school.
Quanah ISD Superintendent Tom Johnson said in a Facebook post that Quanah ISD was made aware of a threat made during an altercation between students on Tuesday evening May 16 on the band bus.
According to Sheriff Laughery, there will be a heightened law enforcement presence in the school on Wednesday as a precaution.
