Threat made to Quanah ISD schools

QUANAH, Texas (KAUZ) - Two students are in custody following threats made against the Quanah ISD junior and high schools.

Hardeman County Sheriff Pat Laughery told News Channel 6 arrest warrants are being typed up now against two 17-year-olds for a terroristic threat against a school.

Quanah ISD Superintendent Tom Johnson said in a Facebook post that Quanah ISD was made aware of a threat made during an altercation between students on Tuesday evening May 16 on the band bus.

According to Sheriff Laughery, there will be a heightened law enforcement presence in the school on Wednesday as a precaution.

