Thunder for Thursday

Thunderstorms return to the forecast for Thursday and some of Friday.
By Ken Johnson
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An area of showers and storms west of us will move in our direction early Thursday morning. Most of these will die off before reaching Texoma, but a few showers will be possible in the morning. A better chance for scattered showers and storms develops Thursday afternoon and night as a strong cold front drops in from the north. This front brings drier and cooler weather to our weekend forecast.

City Council names new chief for WFFD

