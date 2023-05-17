Email City Guide
WFISD names principals of new high schools

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD has named the two principals of both Legacy High School and Memorial High School.

Dr. Cody Blair has been named the principal of W.F. Legacy High School. Dr. Blair currently serves as the principal at Rider High School. According to WFISD, He has more than 16 years of experience in public education as a teacher, coach, and administrator.

Mrs. Laurie Kinne has been named as the W.F. Memorial High School Principal. Mrs. Kinne currently serves as the principal at Wichita Falls High School and the Director of Secondary Curriculum. According to WFISD, She has more than 29 years of experience in public education as a teacher and administrator.

