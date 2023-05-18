Burkburnett softball preps for regional semifinals

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Burkburnett softball is getting ready for the regional semifinals against Pampa on Thursday.

This is the first time since 2019 Burkburnett has made it this far in the postseason.

After just making it to the second round last season, head coach Tracy Tadlock has been impressed with his team’s grind. Burkburnett fell in the first game of the quarterfinals against Krum but battled back to take games two and three.

“We’ve been preaching next play mentality,” said Tadlock. “Learn from the last play but don’t dwell on it. Make the next play. That’s what they really showed. They came out and battled and did what they needed to win.”

Senior Brooke Boyd this journey to state means more. She transferred to Burkburnett in 2021 and wasn’t able to experience the 2019 postseason run.

Boyd said the team’s bond has been the reason for the success.

“The community here supports Burkburnett softball and it’s much different from than what I’m used to,” said Boyd. “The send-offs. All of the gifts that are made for us. It’s enjoyable. It’s fun to be around.”

Burkburnett takes on Pampa in game one Thursday at 7 p.m. at Lubbock Christian University.

