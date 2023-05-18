Email City Guide
Comanche Nation to host blood drive

.
.(kauz)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWTON, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - Comanche Nation Entertainment is hosting two blood drives during the month of May.

The two blood drives will be at the Comanche Red River Hotel Casino in Devol and Comanche Nation Casino in Lawton.

The blood donations are scheduled for May 24 and May 30.

Successful donors will receive a free t-shirt from the Oklahoma Blood Institute and a ticket of their choice to the Science Museum Oklahoma, Six Flags Frontier City or Six Flags Hurricane Harbor OKC.

Prior to donating, all participants will receive a health screening, blood pressure, and cholesterol check.

