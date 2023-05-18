Cooler Weather for the Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Scattered showers and a few storms will be around into the evening and later tonight. Not everybody will get wet, but some places could get quite a bit of rain since storms aren’t moving very fast. Temperatures will be in the 60s tonight. We’ll keep some scattered shower chances going into Friday as a cold front slides through. Strong north winds kick in behind the front with cooler and drier weather moving in. Lows Friday night dip into the lower to middle 50s. Highs over the weekend will be in the 70s. Hit and miss storm chances return next week.

