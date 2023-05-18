Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Cooler Weather for the Weekend

A fairly strong cold front for the middle of May brings nice weather for the weekend.
By Ken Johnson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Scattered showers and a few storms will be around into the evening and later tonight. Not everybody will get wet, but some places could get quite a bit of rain since storms aren’t moving very fast. Temperatures will be in the 60s tonight. We’ll keep some scattered shower chances going into Friday as a cold front slides through. Strong north winds kick in behind the front with cooler and drier weather moving in. Lows Friday night dip into the lower to middle 50s. Highs over the weekend will be in the 70s. Hit and miss storm chances return next week.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFISD names principals of new high schools
WFISD names principals of new high schools
Jesus Mondragon
Man arrested for fatal hit and run
Details released on Patterson’s new charges
Details released on Patterson’s new charges
"They're not immune to being hit by people driving with their cellphones in their face."
DPS names victims of deadly crash
New nail salon holds ribbon cutting
New nail salon holds ribbon cutting

Latest News

Ken's tracking slow moving downpours Thursday evening.
Scattered Storms into Friday
weather
Storms entering Texoma this afternoon
Thunder for Thursday
Storm Chances Return for Thursday
Storm Chances Return for Thursday