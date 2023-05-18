Child dies following US 287 wreck

ELECTRA, Texas (KAUZ) - A fatal wreck happened near Electra on May 17.

According to DPS Sgt. Marc Couch, the wreck claimed the life of a one-year-old child.

The crash happened yesterday at around noon about two miles northwest of Electra on U.S. Hwy 287.

A four-year-old child has also been hospitalized.

DPS said the crash was caused by a Dodge Ram moving into the right-hand lane but failing to see the Toyota SUV stopping due to diverted traffic. When the Dodge Ram hit the Toyota SUV in the rear causing it to strike the towed trailer of a semi-truck.

