Fire at Southwest Parkway Braum’s

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to the Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store on Southwest Parkway after reports of a fire on Thursday.

The fire occurred just before 3:00 p.m. Footage sent to News Channel 6 showed a small fire in the front of the building, with the employees and customers outside.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we get more information on the cause of the fire.

