Fire at Southwest Parkway Braum’s

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to the Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store on Southwest Parkway after reports of a fire on Thursday.

The fire occurred just before 3:00 p.m. Footage sent to News Channel 6 showed a small fire in the front of the building, with the employees and customers outside.

