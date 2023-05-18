Fire at Southwest Parkway Braum’s
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to the Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store on Southwest Parkway after reports of a fire on Thursday.
The fire occurred just before 3:00 p.m. Footage sent to News Channel 6 showed a small fire in the front of the building, with the employees and customers outside.
