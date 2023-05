WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First National Bank will be hosting a blood drive on May 25.

The bank’s Fairway branch will host the Texas Blood Institute’s Bloodmobile from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Donations can be scheduled by contacting Kerry Sheppard at (940) 687-3107.

