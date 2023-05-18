Head To Toe Healing holds ribbon cutting

HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - Head To Toe Healing, a new family clinic, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on May 18.

The clinic is operated by a mother-and-daughter team, who are also staff members at Clay County Memorial Hospital.

The focus of the clinic is complete healthcare, especially for those in smaller communities.

“For the first time, I am in practice doing things that I feel like God wanted me to do with my daughter. That’s just exceptionally that makes me exceptionally proud,” Cynthia Memesa, Doctor of Podiatric Medicine at Head to Toe Healing said.

The ribbon cutting was held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.