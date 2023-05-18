Hometown Pride Tour: The Revival

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Candace McCardell, a business owner in Vernon, took the plunge and opened up her furniture store at the height of the pandemic. McCardell said she struggled at first.

“No one could shop, no one could visit, no one could go anywhere, and so you struggle as a small business owner,” said McCardell, owner of The Revival. “Not being able to have anyone in the store. Vernon was shut down, and so not being able to even be open for months at a time, you struggle.”

She decided to stick it out, and she received tremendous support from the community.

“Not only do we have the Vernon community, but we have customers who come from Wichita Falls, and Altus, and Childress, so everybody has been really supportive, and business just keeps growing,” added McCardell.

She orders items weekly to keep up with customers. She even added a baby section to her story. McCardell said that stores in Vernon are limited to baby registries, and she wanted residents in Vernon to shop in Vernon. She hand-picks her furniture and adds a special touch to every piece.

“It’s just good quality furniture. I usually know right away when I see something, and I usually immediately have a vision for what I want to do with it,” said McCardell.

