Hometown Pride Tour: Vernon Main Street Program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The City of Vernon and Vernon Main Street have received the highest accreditation from Main Street America, Accredited Main Street. The mayor of Vernon said the city has worked hard for its recognition.

“We want fun, we want entertainment while preserving our history,” said Mayor of Vernon Pam Gosline.

Every year, Main Street America selects accredited programs which present a commitment to economic development and community revitalization.

“Your downtown is important, it’s important for revenue. We receive sales tax from our businesses so naturally we want people to come and shop and spend their dollars in Vernon. That’s a revenue for the City of Vernon,” said Mayor Gosline.

The mayor wants residents to shop in Vernon as much as possible.

“Main Street has four points that you have to follow, one is designing, one is economic development, one is promotion and the other is organization. This last year we saw a record number of reinvestment in our downtown and it reached almost 800,000 in reinvestment between public and private dollars,” said Tourism and Main Street Director, Amanda Lehman.

The district has gained 9 new businesses, 25 new jobs, and 1,800 volunteer hours recorded.

“Your downtown is the strength of your city and for us to continue to build our downtown, it only creates more and more excitement,” added Mayor Gosline.

