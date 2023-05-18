Medina family reacts to man arrested for father’s death

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jesus Mondragon, the driver suspected to be responsible for the hit and run of Jose Guadalupe Medina Martinez was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Tuesday, May 16.

The Medina family has not been able to cope properly awaiting answers on who was behind the death of Jose. They say it was the hardest seven months of their life

“In all honesty, we have been suppressing a lot of the feelings. We didn’t want to get our hopes up or down if the case was going to be solved. We were afraid it was going to be an unsolved case,” Letisia Medina, the daughter of Jose Guadalupe Medina Martinez.

But the family received answers when Mondragon was booked into jail on the charge of an accident involving a death.

“He turned himself in while the investigators were still doing their investigation. He wasn’t a flight risk at that time so they went through their investigation to check all the facts to make sure everything lined up with what he was saying and then they issued the grand jury referral at that time,” WFPD Officer Steve Ginger said.

While the family is grateful for the arrest, nothing has filled the void of losing Jose

“It is difficult. My brothers both look like my dad so much. It’s hard, Letisia Mediana said. “It wasn’t very often we would see each other but now we see each other at least twice a week and call each other every day.”

While they begin to move forward, one thing they won’t stop doing is carrying on the legacy of their father.

“My little brother is planning on opening his own landscaping business. It would be in my father’s name because that is what my dad did his whole life. He wants to own his own business in his memory,” Letisia Medina said.

She said there is no hatred toward the person responsible, but she wishes he would have stopped to help because they will never know if his life could have been saved.

