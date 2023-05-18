New nail salon holds ribbon cutting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Mindy’s Luxury Nails held a ribbon cutting today, with the Chamber of Commerce to celebrate its grand opening.

The renovations took around 5 months for the business to complete. The business plans to bring customer service to a whole new level with upscale design and a metropolitan atmosphere.

Mindy Luc and Nick Ngyun, owner, said inspiration comes from other family members who owned their own salon.

“What inspired us to open this nail salon was. My family’s love like always the experience of the customer. Reaching their value and stuff. They want to make that vision even bigger.” Tami Ngyun said

The business said they want to thank Wichita Falls for welcoming them to the community.

