Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

New nail salon holds ribbon cutting

By Spencer R. Smith and Jenna Toulan
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Mindy’s Luxury Nails held a ribbon cutting today, with the Chamber of Commerce to celebrate its grand opening.

The renovations took around 5 months for the business to complete. The business plans to bring customer service to a whole new level with upscale design and a metropolitan atmosphere.

Mindy Luc and Nick Ngyun, owner, said inspiration comes from other family members who owned their own salon.

“What inspired us to open this nail salon was. My family’s love like always the experience of the customer. Reaching their value and stuff. They want to make that vision even bigger.” Tami Ngyun said

The business said they want to thank Wichita Falls for welcoming them to the community.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Patterson
Patterson back behind bars, facing new charges
They're not immune to being hit by people driving with their cellphones in their face and...
Update on deaths from wreck on US 287
WFISD names principals of new high schools
WFISD names principals of new high schools
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
"They're not immune to being hit by people driving with their cellphones in their face."
DPS names victims of deadly crash

Latest News

Vernon
Hometown Pride Tour: Vernon Main Street Program
Hometown Pride Tour: Vernon Main Street Programn
Hometown Pride Tour: Vernon Main Street Program
New nail salon holds ribbon cutting
New nail salon holds ribbon cutting
Vernon
Hometown Pride Tour: Vernon’s Palomino Club