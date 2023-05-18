Email City Guide
Storms entering Texoma this afternoon

By Jaden Knowles
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning on this beautiful Thursday, the weekend is almost upon us! Heading out the door this morning, temperatures will be in the low 60s with little cloud cover. As we approach the early afternoon hours, clouds will begin to form across Texoma as a weak cold front is approaching.

In front of the front will be scattered thunderstorms with the main impacts being quarter sized hail and 60 mph winds. These are slow moving storms producing heavy rainfall which will lead to a risk of flash flooding. We will see a high of 82 degrees here in the Falls.

