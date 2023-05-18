WF to close major street for sewer repair

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Utilities Department will be closing parts of a major street for repairs to sewer lines within the Wastewater Collections System after damage caused by fiber optic contractors.

This repair work is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am on Monday, May 22.

According to the City of Wichita Falls, the work will be performed at the intersection of 5th Street and Broad, between the Central Boys Club and the vacant hotel. The repair work will close three lanes of 5th Street and the far right-hand lane of Broad.

The city said during this time drivers will need to be cautious while traveling in this area to protect themselves and the City workers that will be in the street repairing the infrastructure.

For more information, you may contact the Public Works Office at (940) 761-7477, or the Wastewater Collections Division at (940) 397-2545.

