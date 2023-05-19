Email City Guide
Coolish Weekend

Temperatures will remain below average into next week.
By Ken Johnson
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Strong north winds will drive our temperatures down into the 50s by early Saturday morning. It may be a bit cool first thing Saturday morning, but the afternoon should be nice with low humidity and highs in the middle 70s. We’ll drop back into the 50s Saturday night and Sunday morning with clouds moving back in. I’m not expecting rain chances to pop back into the forecast until next week. Temperatures will remain below average into next week.

