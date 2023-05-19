Email City Guide
Man identified in third fatal Hwy 287 wreck this week

(kauz)
By Chantale Belefanti and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - The man that died in the third fatal wreck on U.S. Hwy 287 this week has been identified

2-year-old Robert Clayton Powell was pronounced dead on scene on Thursday evening wreck.

According to DPS Sgt. Marc Couch, the wreck was caused by rainy weather conditions.

The report filed by DPS said a Dodge Ram pickup truck was disabled in the left lane of the Northbound roadway from being involved in a previous crash.

A Peterbilt truck traveling North, in the left lane, struck the Dodge Ram pickup truck which killed Powell.

This is the third wreck that has resulted in death this week on U.S. Hwy 287 in Wichita County.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more details about the wreck.

