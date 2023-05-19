Man identified in third fatal Hwy 287 wreck this week

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - The man that died in the third fatal wreck on U.S. Hwy 287 this week has been identified

2-year-old Robert Clayton Powell was pronounced dead on scene on Thursday evening wreck.

According to DPS Sgt. Marc Couch, the wreck was caused by rainy weather conditions.

The report filed by DPS said a Dodge Ram pickup truck was disabled in the left lane of the Northbound roadway from being involved in a previous crash.

A Peterbilt truck traveling North, in the left lane, struck the Dodge Ram pickup truck which killed Powell.

This is the third wreck that has resulted in death this week on U.S. Hwy 287 in Wichita County.

