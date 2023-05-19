Only Ketamine clinic in Wichita Falls makes a difference

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Kairos Restorative Medicine in Wichita Falls offers ketamine treatment to those who suffer from chronic pain. It’s the only clinic in Wichita Falls that offers this form of treatment. They opened up in February of 2023 and have received numerous patients who want to use ketamine as a last resort to potentially help their problems.

Ketamine is an anesthetic that helps recreate neural pathways in the brain. It is used during surgery and at veterinarian clinics.

Ketamine has the ability to change the neuroplasticity of the brain. Neuroplasticity allows the neural networks in the brain to change through growth and reorganization. There is no certainty that ketamine will help someone improve but most times those who decide to try it usually are doing so as a last resort.

“I don’t have a surgery for everyone. There are some pain problems that just don’t match with surgery and/or surgery hasn’t worked or it’s not even on the table. Those patients, there are a lot of pain problems no one can quote on quote figure them out or know what’s causing them and their suffering greatly” Neurosurgeon of Kairos Restorative Medicine, Scott Phillips said.

Patient Amy Reid called this form of therapy a game changer and said ketamine was the catalyst she long needed.

“Not everything is fixed right away but, they gave me the foundation that I needed to keep going with therapy and keep going with all these other life changes that I’m making to get on a better path. I just I really don’t think it would have been possible without them,” Amy Reid said.

This medicine is merely a catalyst to help aid the process of healing for a person. Those using it have to be willing to make the changes in their life as well because the treatment goes together with it.

Anxiety, depression, PTSD, physical chronic pain and more are all examples of things ketamine could potentially treat. “It is such a safe medicine to use” Neurosurgeon Scott Phillips said.

