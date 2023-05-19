Email City Guide
Second suspect takes plea deal in Zachary Wood murder

William Andrew Bell
William Andrew Bell(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - William Andrew Bell has taken a plea deal on Friday, May 12.

Bell is the second of four defendants in the case of Zachary Wood’s murder. He has signed a guilty plea on one count of murder and has received a 30-year prison sentence, according to court documents.

His plea hearing is set for May 26.

