Second suspect takes plea deal in Zachary Wood murder

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - William Andrew Bell has taken a plea deal on Friday, May 12.

Bell is the second of four defendants in the case of Zachary Wood’s murder. He has signed a guilty plea on one count of murder and has received a 30-year prison sentence, according to court documents.

His plea hearing is set for May 26.

