Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Two senior cats are looking for their forever homes

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We joined Paige Morgan and two senior cats at the Animal Services Center for our Pet of the Week.

The cats are named Chloe and Oliver. The two cats come from a family that has passed away and are looking for a forever home to enjoy the rest of their lives.

Animal Services said that while the two cats are a bonded pair and preferably should be adopted together, they can be adopted separately.

If you’re interested in adopting Chloe and Oliver, call the Animal Services Center at (940) 761-7824.

Animal Services can be found at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt any pet. The adoption fee is $40, and it covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping, and a city license.

Oliver
Oliver
Chloe
Chloe

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child dies following US 287 wreck
Fire at Southwest Parkway Braum’s
WFISD names principals of new high schools
WFISD names principals of new high schools
Jesus Mondragon
Man arrested for fatal hit and run
Medina family reacts to man arrested for father’s death
Medina family reacts to man arrested for father’s death

Latest News

Two senior cats are looking for their forever homes
Two senior cats are looking for their forever homes
Peppa and Sandy are looking for their forever home
Peppa and Sandy are looking for their forever home
Peppa and Sandy are looking for their forever home
Peppa and Sandy are looking for their forever home
Niko is looking for his forever home
Niko is looking for his forever home