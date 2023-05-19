Two senior cats are looking for their forever homes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We joined Paige Morgan and two senior cats at the Animal Services Center for our Pet of the Week.

The cats are named Chloe and Oliver. The two cats come from a family that has passed away and are looking for a forever home to enjoy the rest of their lives.

Animal Services said that while the two cats are a bonded pair and preferably should be adopted together, they can be adopted separately.

If you’re interested in adopting Chloe and Oliver, call the Animal Services Center at (940) 761-7824.

Animal Services can be found at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt any pet. The adoption fee is $40, and it covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping, and a city license.

Oliver

Chloe

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.