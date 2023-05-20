Cool weekend followed by midweek round of rain

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A cool weekend will be followed up by a warm-up and another round of rain and storms.

The sunshine slowly dim this evening as the cloud cover streams in. Temperatures will slide into the lower 70s through sunset before dipping into the 60s through 9 and 10 PM. We’ll wake up to a partly to mostly cloudy sky Sunday morning with lows in the mid 50s.

Sunday remains below average temperature-wise under a mix of sun and clouds and a light east breeze. Highs will only manage the mid and upper 70s after the cool start.

Monday enjoys a bit more sunshine, but the threat for one or two storms looms for parts of the eastern Texas panhandle and western reaches of Texoma closer to sunset. A majority of Texoma will remain dry. Look for highs a bit closer to average in the low to mid 80s.

The next storm system brings off and on waves of rain and storms to Texoma both Tuesday and Wednesday. The best opportunity for rain appears to be late Tuesday evening into the first half of the day Wednesday. In addition to the rain and storms, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies, breezy southeast winds up to 30 mph and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Just a stray chance for showers lingers into Thursday and Friday. Otherwise, expect a mainly sunny sky and highs, once again, in the low to mid 80s.

The warm-up really ramps up heading into next weekend, where we should be on either side of 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.